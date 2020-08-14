Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Health Minister inaugurates blood donation camp at AIIMS, Delhi

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurated a voluntary blood donation campaign at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi today.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 16:16 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 16:16 IST
Union Health Minister inaugurates blood donation camp at AIIMS, Delhi
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurated a voluntary blood donation campaign at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi today. The blood donation camp organised by AIIMS on the eve of Independence Day is dedicated to both soldiers as well as COVID warriors who lost their lives while safeguarding the country and its citizens. Two families were invited as guests of honour including the family of a killed soldier and the family of a fallen COVID warrior of AIIMS.

Appreciating the initiative taken up by AIIMS, the health minister said, "On the eve of our 74th Independence Day, this voluntary blood donation camp is a tribute to both fallen COVID white coat warriors and the Kargil martyrs. We must remember the ultimate sacrifice made by the COVID warriors including doctors, nurses or paramedical staff while saving people's lives in the pandemic." Highlighting the importance of voluntary blood donation, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "In view of COVID-19 pandemic, restrictions due to lock-down and apprehension about hospital environment, the number of voluntary donations and blood donation camps saw a significant decline. Blood is required for emergency surgeries, blood disorders like thalassemia, blood cancers and road traffic accidents and trauma cases. Hence the best way to serve humankind is voluntary blood donation".

On India's fight against COVID-19, Vardhan said, "India's continuously rising Recovery Rate and progressively falling Case Fatality Rate have proven the success of the COVID-19 containment strategy followed by all States and UTs." "We have successfully ramped up our testing capacity which has crossed more than 8.4 lakh milestone today with more than 1450 testing labs spread across the country. I have confidence in the scientific developments taking place in the field of treatment and vaccines for COVID-19 and soon India will achieve more success in our fight against COVID-19," he added.

Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, other senior faculty and voluntary blood donors were present at the event. (ANI)

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Spanish GP: Bottas fastest ahead of Hamilton in 1st practice

Valtteri Bottas posted the fastest time in the first practice for the Spanish Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton on Friday. The Finnish driver was .039 quicker than championship leader Hamilton and about 1 second ahead of ...

Budget airline GoAir appoints Kaushik Khona as CEO in place of Vinay Dube: Statement

Budget airline GoAir appoints Kaushik Khona as CEO in place of Vinay Dube said in a Statement....

1,192 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to 1,50,652; death toll climbs to 4,178

Delhi recorded 1,192 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.50 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,178, authorities saidEleven fresh deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, accordin...

I have not deviated from Congress stand on Ram temple: Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Friday said he has just toed his partys line on the Ram temple issue and called himself a devout Hindu who has respect for all other faiths. Nath was reacting to a Congress MP from Kerala writ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020