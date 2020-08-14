Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norwegians urged to wear face masks on Oslo public transport

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 18:20 IST
Norwegians urged to wear face masks on Oslo public transport

Norwegians should wear face masks on public transport in and around the capital, Oslo, amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the government said on Friday, recommending wearing masks in public for the first time.

"We recommend face masks as an extra precaution when it is difficult to maintain a distance of one metre (one yard) on public transport," Health Minister Bent Hoie told a news conference. Countries across Europe have introduced rules forcing people to wear face masks in places like shops and on public transport as economies open up again after long lockdowns.

The Nordic countries were, until recently, exceptions to that rule. But in recent days, authorities in Denmark and Finland have changed their views and now recommend their use in some circumstances. Sweden, though, still sticks to the policy of not recommending wearing face masks, with its health agency casting doubt on their effectiveness.

On Thursday, Sweden's chief epidemiologist, Anders Tegnell, said that countries had taken very different positions on face masks. "But we know that countries having an increasing rate (of infection) like Spain, Belgium and others do have face mask regulations in place and they still have increases," Tegnell told reporters.

"So I think it is very dangerous to believe that face masks will change the game when it comes to COVID-19." While Norway has seen local increases in infections, there is no sign of a nationwide surge, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health said in a report released on Friday.

The country of 5.4 million diagnosed 357 people with COVID-19 last week, the highest since April, but still well below the record 1,733 cases found in a single week in late March, FHI data showed.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Youth uploads video with pistol on social media, arrested

The Sahibabad police here arrested a youth after a video of his brandishing a pistol and firing in the air surfaced on social media, a senior official said on FridayPolice also seized the pistol and a live cartridge from him on Friday morni...

MFI collections improve after lifting of COVID-19 restrictions: Report

The collections of microfinance institutions MFIs, which had plunged to near zero in April because of the coronavirus lockdown, rebounded to 70-75 per cent in July on account of gradual lifting of restrictions, says a report. Collections ...

Central government responded effectively to coronavirus challenge: President Kovind

Noting that the central government anticipated the tremendous challenge posed by COVID-19, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that it responded effectively and well in time and the country has succeeded in containing the magnitude of ...

Vietnam to buy Russian COVID-19 vaccine

Vietnam has registered to buy a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, state television reported on Friday, as it fights a new outbreak after going several months with no local cases.Russia said on Wednesday it would roll out the worlds first COVID-19 v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020