MP Minister discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh Minister of Water Resource Department Tulsi Silawat was discharged from hospital after being treated for COVID-19, on Friday. Silawat and his wife had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on July 29.He thanked all the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff after getting discharged from the hospital.

"Doctors, Nurses and Medical Staff are fighting corona for humanity. After being discharged from the hospital, firstly thanked all the doctors, nurses and other medical and para medical staff who served selflessly. Thank you again," Silwat tweeted. According to the Union Health Ministry, the state has 9,718 active cases and 31,835 patients have been discharged while 1,065 people have died due to COVID-19. (ANI)