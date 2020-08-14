Canada says reasonable worst case coronavirus scenario would swamp healthcare system

Canada says reasonable worst case coronavirus scenario would swamp healthcare systemReuters | Ottawa | Updated: 14-08-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 21:49 IST
Canada is planning for a reasonable worst case scenario in which new waves of the coronavirus would intermittently swamp the public health system, officials said on Friday.
Under the scenario, there would be a large peak later this year followed by a number of smaller peaks and valleys stretching to January 2022. Each of the peaks would exceed the health system's capacity.