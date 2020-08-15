Left Menu
Development News Edition

School cancelled in Arizona area after 'sick out' over reopening

An Arizona school district that ignored state safety guidelines and voted to begin in-person learning on Aug. 17 has had to cancel classes after staff said it was unsafe to return and called in sick. Greater Phoenix's J.O. Combs Unified School District cancelled all instruction for Monday due to "insufficient staffing," days after its board disregarded state benchmarks on when students can safely return to classes during the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 15-08-2020 08:00 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 08:00 IST
School cancelled in Arizona area after 'sick out' over reopening

An Arizona school district that ignored state safety guidelines and voted to begin in-person learning on Aug. 17 has had to cancel classes after staff said it was unsafe to return and called in sick.

Greater Phoenix's J.O. Combs Unified School District cancelled all instruction for Monday due to "insufficient staffing," days after its board disregarded state benchmarks on when students can safely return to classes during the pandemic. The "sick out" underlined the difficulties in returning to in-person learning in the United States after schools in Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama closed this week as students and staff were infected with COVID-19 or forced to self-isolate from exposure.

"We have received an overwhelming response from staff indicating that they do not feel safe returning to classrooms with students," J.O. Combs District Superintendent Gregory Wyman said in a statement, adding that he did not know when in-person learning would resume. Arizona is becoming a battleground in the debate over school reopening, hundreds of parents and students demonstrating on Monday in Phoenix for a return to in-person classes after teachers staged protests calling for a delay until October.

"It was great to see J.O. Combs school district came together and used their collective power," said Kelley Fisher, a Phoenix kindergarten teacher who has led protests by school staff. "I'd love to see a nationwide sick out." Christina DeRouchey was among Phoenix parents at the Monday rally and led demonstrations in her Deer Valley Unified School District calling for in-person learning to begin on Aug. 17.

When the district delayed the start until mid October she moved her first-grade son to a charter school where he will start in-person tuition on Monday. "We just want the choice that is best physically, mentally and most importantly emotionally for our children," said DeRouchey. (Reporting By Andrew Hay; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

TRENDING

Kerala likely to witness 10,000 to 20,000 cases per day during Aug-Sept: Health Min

"Little brown girl": Australian Biden-Harris cartoon sparks furore

Fortnite ban: Apple, Google face lawsuit over app removal

IIA discovers He-enhanced cool bright stars of Omega Centauri

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Tropical Storm Josephine closer to land, Kyle moving away

Tropical Storm Kyle was moving away from the mid-Atlantic coast of the United States late Friday as Tropical Storm Josephine continued its crawl toward islands in the Caribbean. Threats to land appeared to be minimal from both storms, accor...

Over Rs 100 lakh crore to be spent under National Infrastructure Pipeline Project, 7,000 projects identified: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said there is a need to give a new direction to the overall infrastructure development to move India towards modernity at a fast pace and National Infrastructure Pipeline Project will help achieve th...

Delimitation process underway in J-K, polls to be conducted soon: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the delimitation process is underway in Jammu and Kashmir and added that polls will be conducted soon in the Union Territory. Delimitation process is underway in Jammu and Kashmir. Once it ...

Increase COVID-19 testing in rural parts: Maha minister

With the coronavirus infection spreading to over 300 villages in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra, state minister Subhash Desai has instructed the authorities to increase testing in rural parts. The Industries Minister gave the instructio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020