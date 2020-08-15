Left Menu
India's COVID-19 count crosses 25 lakhs, death toll at 49,036

With an increase of 65,002 COVID-19 cases and 996 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus count in the country crossed 25 lakhs on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 15-08-2020 10:43 IST
COVID-19 count in India crossed 25 lakhs on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

With an increase of 65,002 COVID-19 cases and 996 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus count in the country crossed 25 lakhs on Saturday. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the tally rose to 25,26,193, including 6,68,220 active cases, 18,08,937 discharged and migrated, and 49,036 deaths.

The number of active cases in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by the pandemic stands at 1,51,865, while 4,01,442 patients have recovered in the state. The toll due to the disease is presently 19,427 in the state. Active cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 53,716, while 2,67,015 patients have been cured and the disease has claimed 5,514 lives in the state.

In Andhra Pradesh, there 89,907 active cases while 1,80,703 patients have been cured so far. The infection, however, has led to the death of 2,475 patients. In Delhi, there are 11,366 active cases and 1,35,108 recovered patients. The toll due to the disease stands at 4,178.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 2,85,63,095 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to August 14. Of these, 8,68,679 samples were tested yesterday.

