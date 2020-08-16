Left Menu
Assam's COVID-19 tally tops 75,000 with 1,057 fresh cases, death toll climbs to 182

The state's coronavirus caseload stood at 75,558, while 53,286 people have so far recovered from the disease, he said. Assam now has 22,087 active COVID-19 cases, the minister said in a tweet late on Saturday.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 16-08-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 12:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Assam's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 75,000-mark with 1,057 fresh cases, while the death toll mounted to 182 as eight more people succumbed to the virus, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The state's coronavirus caseload stood at 75,558, while 53,286 people have so far recovered from the disease, he said.

Assam now has 22,087 active COVID-19 cases, the minister said in a tweet late on Saturday. "Our positivity rate continues to be low at 5.08 per cent, which gives us confidence," he said.

The fresh case count of Saturday was the lowest single-day spike in August, a month in which less than 2,000 infections were reported only on three occasions, officials said. The biggest one-day jump of 4,593 positive cases was recorded on August 12.

Altogether 17,05,526 samples have been tested so far in the state, with 49,734 tests conducted per million. "Our total number of recovered patients is more than double of the active patients," Sarma said. The recovery rate in Assam is 70.50 per cent, while the doubling rate has come down to 15.2 days, the officials said.

Meanwhile, 246 people have donated their plasma thus far in five medical colleges and hospitals, a bulletin issued by the health department said. Eighteen people have contacted from outside the state to donate plasma, it said.

Sarma, who is also the education minister, added that the state government will take a final decision on reopening educational institutions after August 25..

