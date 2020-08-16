Left Menu
Inquiry likely into branches being used as saline stands in Hyderabad's Osmania hospital

An inquiry is likely to be initiated at the State-run Osmania General Hospital in Telangana's Hyderabad on Monday after videos of tree branches being used as saline stands came to the notice of authorities, the hospital Superintendent said.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 16-08-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 12:22 IST
Inquiry likely into branches being used as saline stands in Hyderabad's Osmania hospital
A visual of the Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad, Telangana. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

An inquiry is likely to be initiated at the State-run Osmania General Hospital in Telangana's Hyderabad on Monday after videos of tree branches being used as saline stands came to the notice of authorities, the hospital Superintendent said. On the fourth floor ward of Quli Qutub Shah building, tree branches were tied with plastic ropes to the hospital beds using these as saline stands for patients under treatment.

However, Osmania General hospital Superintendent has denied a lack of equipment at hospital and said that the saline stands have not been shifted to the new building so far. He also instructed the staff members to shift the stands immediately. He further informed that the ward was made on a temporary basis for the patients due to flooding in the other parts of the hospital, following heavy rains in the area. (ANI)

