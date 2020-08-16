With 652 new cases, Delhi's COVID-19 count at 1,52,580

With 652 new cases and eight deaths, Delhi has recorded 1,52,580 COVID-19 cases so far, according to the health bulletin of the government in the national capital on Sunday. The tally includes 1,37,561 recovered and discharged/migrated cases, 10,823 active cases, and 4,196 deaths.

According to the bulletin, the number of containment zones in Delhi is currently at 549. The number of tests conducted so far is at 13,02,120 in the national capital. 3,024 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 7,685 Rapid antigen tests were conducted today, according to the bulletin.

Meanwhile, India registered 63,489 new coronavirus cases and 944 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry today. With 944 new deaths, the cumulative death toll in the country is nearing 50,000-mark.

The country's coronavirus count touched 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged and 49,980 deaths on Sunday. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,46,608 samples were tested on August 15 and nearly 3 crore samples have been tested so far.

2,93,09,703 samples have been tested up to August 15 in the country. (ANI)