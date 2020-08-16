Karnataka health minister recovers from COVID-19
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu was discharged from the Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute in Bengaluru on Sunday after recovering from COVID-19.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 16-08-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 20:52 IST
Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu was discharged from the Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute in Bengaluru on Sunday after recovering from COVID-19. The Health Minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 9 and was admitted to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital. He is the first government official to be admitted to a government hospital while other MLAs had been admitted to private hospitals.
Currently, Karnataka has a total of 81,284 active cases and 1,34,811 recoveries. So far, 3,831 deaths have been reported from the state (ANI)
