Karnataka health minister recovers from COVID-19

Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu was discharged from the Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College and Research Institute in Bengaluru on Sunday after recovering from COVID-19. The Health Minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 9 and was admitted to the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital. He is the first government official to be admitted to a government hospital while other MLAs had been admitted to private hospitals.

Currently, Karnataka has a total of 81,284 active cases and 1,34,811 recoveries. So far, 3,831 deaths have been reported from the state (ANI)