Left Menu
Development News Edition

FEATURE-Lights, camera, not much action: Hollywood slow to restart in a pandemic

As home-bound audiences eagerly await new programming during the coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood has been slow to get cameras rolling again, even with quarantined sets and innovations such as love scenes using mannequins. Only a fraction of movie and TV productions have resumed filming in Los Angeles and elsewhere in the United States, where coronavirus cases are rising.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 15:38 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 15:30 IST
FEATURE-Lights, camera, not much action: Hollywood slow to restart in a pandemic
Representative image Image Credit: wikipedia

As home-bound audiences eagerly await new programming during the coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood has been slow to get cameras rolling again, even with quarantined sets and innovations such as love scenes using mannequins.

Only a fraction of movie and TV productions have resumed filming in Los Angeles and elsewhere in the United States, where coronavirus cases are rising. Actors and crew members are unsure when projects might resume, and some expect they will not return to work until 2021. Los Angeles County, home to the biggest movie and TV studios, gave a greenlight in June for filming to resume with safeguards. Major unions issued a 36-page report outlining safety measures. Producers had hoped to have many sets working again in August.

The number of film permit requests in the Los Angeles area since mid-June ran about 34 percent of normal. Most of those were for commercials or still photography, according to local organization FilmLA, which said it expected scripted TV and feature film production to pick up in September. Actor Seth Rogen, who produces TV series and movies with partner Evan Goldberg, said he is exploring international locations, including Bulgaria, for some projects.

"I am not ambitious that any filming is going to be happening in America anytime soon in a way that I'm comfortable with," Rogen said in an interview this month. "I look to other countries who have dealt with this whole thing much better and think maybe, if they'll let us in, maybe we can film there." OVERSEAS PRODUCTION

A few big movie productions have resumed overseas. The next "Jurassic World" dinosaur adventure from Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures restarted filming in London, and the cast of Walt Disney Co's "Avatar" sequels is back at work in New Zealand. To restart, producers must adapt the industry guidelines to their situations, which takes longer for bigger projects.

"It's not like flipping a light switch," said Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, chief operating officer and general counsel for actors union SAG-AFTRA. The union has cleared more than 1,000 return-to-work plans for film and TV projects, he said, adding that the current production level was "far lower" than normal.

Lingering shutdowns will limit the supply of fresh programming that TV networks and streaming services can offer even as many viewers remain home-bound during the pandemic. The cast of Amazon Studios series "The Boys" recorded a video urging fans to wear face masks to reduce coronavirus spread.

"You want a 'Boys' season three? They are not going to let us shoot unless we get the numbers down," star Jack Quaid said. KISSING MANNEQUINS

Some TV series have pushed ahead with protections including smaller crews, safety officers to monitor compliance with infection-prevention measures and inventive fixes such as using mannequins for kissing scenes. Producer Tyler Perry created a "Camp Quarantine" at his Georgia studio complex to film his BET series "Sistas" in July. No coronavirus cases were detected during a two-week shoot, Perry said.

ViacomCBS, owner of MTV, Comedy Central and other channels, is setting up closed sets called "COVID compounds" to isolate people working on series such as "RuPaul's Drag Race," said Chris McCarthy, president of entertainment and youth brands at ViacomCBS. In the compounds, "we will control it, we'll test, but we'll also contain it and keep everyone as safe as possible," McCarthy said.

A few productions have reported positive coronavirus tests to SAG-AFTRA, Crabtree-Ireland said, declining to name them. Some temporarily paused production for contact tracing and other steps, he said. Others were caught before the person had reported to set. "In our view, it's a sign the system is working," he said.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Xiaomi' latest flagship Mi 10 Ultra goes on sale in China

Combination therapy to improve survival outcomes in certain patients with acute myeloid leukemia: Study

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 279 coronavirus cases; CDC reports 5,285,546 coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

UN-backed court to issue verdicts in Lebanon's Hariri case

More than 15 years after the truck bomb assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in Beirut, a U.N.-backed tribunal in the Netherlands is announcing verdicts this week in the trial of four members of the militant group He...

Vicky Kaushal clocks 9 mn followers on Instagram

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday crossed nine million followers on the social media platform Instagram. The 35-year-old actor shared the update on his Instagram Story.Parivaar badh raha hai the family is growing... 9M, Kaushal wrote. The actor...

Equity indices range-bound but close higher, NTPC gains 7.4 pc

Equity benchmark indices traded in a narrow range after initial bouts of volatility on Monday but ended in the green amid a mixed trend in Asian markets. The BSE SP Sensex closed 173 points or 0.46 per cent higher at 38,051 while the Nifty ...

Quarantine period inside SAI Bengaluru was test of our mental strength and patience: Sunil

As the Indian mens hockey team gears up to resume training from Wednesday, striker SV Sunil believes the coronavirus-forced 14-day quarantine period inside the Sports Authority of India South Centre here was a test of their mental strength ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020