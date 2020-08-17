Left Menu
Development News Edition

787 fresh corona cases take Delhi tally to over 1.53 lakh; death toll climbs to 4,214

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Monday stood at 10,882 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 4,106, in all adding to 14,988, according to the bulletin. The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 13,17,108.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:40 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 22:40 IST
787 fresh corona cases take Delhi tally to over 1.53 lakh; death toll climbs to 4,214

Delhi recorded 787 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.53 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,214, authorities said. The number of tests conducted on Monday stood at 14,988, they said.

Eighteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. On Sunday, the daily cases count was 652 and eight deaths were reported.

The active case tally on Monday rose to 10,852 from 10,823 the previous day.  On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike till date of 3,947 cases. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,196 on Sunday.

Monday's bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection had risen to 4,214 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,53,367.  The positivity rate on Monday stood at 5.2 per cent while the recovery rate was over 90 per cent, as per the bulletin. According to the bulletin, out of the total number of beds in COVID hospitals, 10,551 are vacant.

Also, 3,423 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission flights and bubble flights, it said. According to the bulletin, 1,38,301 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of people in home isolation stands at 5,552. The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Monday stood at 10,882 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 4,106, in all adding to 14,988, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 13,17,108. The number of tests done per million, as on Monday was 69,321, it said.

On Monday, the number of containment zones in the national capital stood at 557..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algae; Mystery of the dimming of massive star Betelgeuse explained and more

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha ramps up COVID-19 testing to 50,000 tests per day, intends to increase further

Odisha government has ramped up COVID-19 testing to more than 50,000 tests per day and intended to further increase the testing number in a phased manner. On August 16, Odisha was positioned at fourth number in the country with 50,421 tests...

India-Japan summit likely to take place next month, say sources

The annual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe is likely to take place early next month and its broad focus would be further expansion of the already close strategic and trade ties between the...

US STOCKS-Tech rally elevates Nasdaq to record high

The Nasdaq surged to an all-time high on Monday, while the SP 500 approached its own record level, with both indexes lifted by Nvidia and other technology stocks. The benchmark SP 500 was just shy of its Feb. 19 intraday record high after t...

Flyers, Canadiens both look for more offense in Game 4

Goals have been hard to come by in the Eastern Conference first-round playoff series between the Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens. Expect more tight-checking hockey when the teams meet Tuesday afternoon in Toronto for Game 4 of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020