UNESCO produces graphic messages on MIL Parenting to help children to understand information

UNESCO produced a series of graphic messages on Media and Information Literate (MIL) Parenting.

Parents/Guardians are also teachers. This reality has intensified consequent to the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents/Guardians can explain daily events occurring to children and help them to understand the related information.

MIL Parenting is when parents/guardians equipped with MIL competencies and tools, help to enable children's independent and critical thinking about information, media content, and use of technology.

The UNESCO Tashkent Office prepared translations of the graphic cards into Russian and Uzbek.