Russia's Novak to join JMMC meeting via video link after positive COVID-19 test

Russia's Novak to join JMMC meeting via video link after positive COVID-19 testReuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-08-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 11:27 IST
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will join a meeting of the OPEC+ group's Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) on Wednesday via video link after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the energy ministry said on Tuesday.
"The minister feels good. He has no symptoms," an energy ministry spokeswoman told Reuters.
