Left Menu
Development News Edition

VisionRI led JV shortlisted to develop strategic plan for AfDB-funded CEBE in Rwanda

The purpose of the consultancy is to develop a strategic plan for the period 2020-21 to 2025-26 to ensure that the Regional Centre of Excellence for Biomedical Engineering and e-Health (CEBE) in the University of Rwanda (UR) fulfills its mandate and offers quality services while also being sustainable post-project funding. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kigali | Updated: 18-08-2020 13:52 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 13:52 IST
VisionRI led JV shortlisted to develop strategic plan for AfDB-funded CEBE in Rwanda
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Storyblocks

VisionRI, a global development consulting firm, in association with the Center of Excellence International Consult (CEIC) of Ethiopia, has been shortlisted for the development of the key strategic plan for East Africa's Regional Center of Excellence for Biomedical Engineering and E-Health (CEBE). The project will be implemented by the College of Science and Technology (CST), Kigali Innovation City, University of Rwanda (UR).

CEBE is aimed at building a critical mass of qualified workforce in critical areas, such as biomedical engineering and e-Health for the entire region of East Africa. The project is part of East Africa's Center of Excellence for Skills and Tertiary Education in Biomedical Sciences Project - Phase 1. Besides VisionRI led JV, five more companies/ JVs have been shortlisted for the assignment. They are - VAMED (Austria), JV Management 4Health GmbH (Germany) & Knowledge Consulting Ltd, Shanghai Jingfa Technology Co. Ltd.(China), JV Step Innovation Africa (Kenya) & IIHMR University (India), EPOS Health Management Q2 (Germany) & KEMT Leaders and Consultants (Cameroon). The shortlisted firms/ JVs are required to submit proposals by October 2.

"Health and Digital Development are the core market areas of VisionRI. We have experience of successfully executing several such multi-disciplinary projects. The team is preparing a robust proposal and we are hopeful to get the assignment," said Mr. J. P. Singh, Managing Director of VisionRI Connexion Services Pvt. Ltd. The company has recently launched an initiative Center of Excellence on Emerging Development Perspectives (COE-EDP) which aims to keep track of the transition trajectory of global development and work towards conceptualization, development, and mainstreaming of innovative developmental approaches, frameworks, and practices.

As a medical education program, the main objective of the CEBE is to establish a network of Centre of Excellence (CoE) within the region. "The Center seeks to scale up skills, advancing knowledge and excelling in higher education in East Africa in a regional integration framework. The development objective of the Center is to contribute to the development of a relevant and quality skilled workforce in biomedical sciences and e-Health to meet EAC's immediate labor market needs" read the terms of reference (TOR) to the assignment. The main assumption behind CEBE is that Rwanda can leverage its current stable socio-economic environment, good governance as well as key achievements to develop a high- impact and vibrant biomedical education and service industry, it added. The finally selected firm will have to be to complete the assignment in 90 working days. The entire assignment has been divided into five tasks, each with a set of activities. Key strategic objectives of the CEBE are to:

  • Enhance technology integration in the biomedical sector for rapid development of a more efficient and cost-effective service delivery system in Rwanda,
  • Create an enabling environment for transforming Rwanda into an attractive and competitive medical tourism destination, therefore linking Biomedical sector industry development and economic transformation,
  • Develop a critical mass of labor-intensive support personnel for the sector through the creation of an enabling environment for hands-on skills development and R&D capability in strategic areas, such as biomedical engineering, and ICT
  • Attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) support.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

Britannia declares interim dividend of Rs 83 per share

India's GDP to contract 16.5% in Apr-June quarter: SBI report

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to tighten restrictions on Huawei access to technology, chips -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Axis Securities launches platform to enable Indian customers to invest in US stock mkts

Axis Securities on Tuesday announced the launch of a platform -- Global Investing -- that will provide an opportunity to its customers to invest in the US stock markets. For this, Axis Securities has partnered with Vested Finance, an onlin...

4 booked in Aligarh for promoting communal hate after inter-faith marriage

Four people have been booked for allegedly promoting communal hate following an inter-religious marriage here, police said on TuesdayAn FIR was registered against Asiya, the brides sister, Faizan, Mohamed Nazim and Siraj after they addresse...

I know I am Because he is: Meghna Gulzar marks father, lyricist Gulzar's birthday with emotional poem

As her father and legendary lyricist Gulzar turned 86 on Tuesday, filmmaker Meghna Gulzar expressed love for the senior poet with a short poem. The Raazi helmer took to Instagram to post a blurry monochrome picture of her father embracing h...

KTR reviews flood situation in Telangana's Warangal

Telangana Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey to supervise the relief measures to alleviate the suffering of the people on account of the incessant rains. Rao monitore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020