VisionRI led JV shortlisted to develop strategic plan for AfDB-funded CEBE in Rwanda

VisionRI, a global development consulting firm, in association with the Center of Excellence International Consult (CEIC) of Ethiopia, has been shortlisted for the development of the key strategic plan for East Africa's Regional Center of Excellence for Biomedical Engineering and E-Health (CEBE). The project will be implemented by the College of Science and Technology (CST), Kigali Innovation City, University of Rwanda (UR).

CEBE is aimed at building a critical mass of qualified workforce in critical areas, such as biomedical engineering and e-Health for the entire region of East Africa. The project is part of East Africa's Center of Excellence for Skills and Tertiary Education in Biomedical Sciences Project - Phase 1. Besides VisionRI led JV, five more companies/ JVs have been shortlisted for the assignment. They are - VAMED (Austria), JV Management 4Health GmbH (Germany) & Knowledge Consulting Ltd, Shanghai Jingfa Technology Co. Ltd.(China), JV Step Innovation Africa (Kenya) & IIHMR University (India), EPOS Health Management Q2 (Germany) & KEMT Leaders and Consultants (Cameroon). The shortlisted firms/ JVs are required to submit proposals by October 2.

"Health and Digital Development are the core market areas of VisionRI. We have experience of successfully executing several such multi-disciplinary projects. The team is preparing a robust proposal and we are hopeful to get the assignment," said Mr. J. P. Singh, Managing Director of VisionRI Connexion Services Pvt. Ltd. The company has recently launched an initiative Center of Excellence on Emerging Development Perspectives (COE-EDP) which aims to keep track of the transition trajectory of global development and work towards conceptualization, development, and mainstreaming of innovative developmental approaches, frameworks, and practices.

As a medical education program, the main objective of the CEBE is to establish a network of Centre of Excellence (CoE) within the region. "The Center seeks to scale up skills, advancing knowledge and excelling in higher education in East Africa in a regional integration framework. The development objective of the Center is to contribute to the development of a relevant and quality skilled workforce in biomedical sciences and e-Health to meet EAC's immediate labor market needs" read the terms of reference (TOR) to the assignment. The main assumption behind CEBE is that Rwanda can leverage its current stable socio-economic environment, good governance as well as key achievements to develop a high- impact and vibrant biomedical education and service industry, it added. The finally selected firm will have to be to complete the assignment in 90 working days. The entire assignment has been divided into five tasks, each with a set of activities. Key strategic objectives of the CEBE are to: