COVID-19 cases in Americas reach 11.5 million, deaths 400,000 - WHO director

COVID-19 cases in Americas reach 11.5 million, deaths 400,000 - WHO directorReuters | Updated: 18-08-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 18-08-2020 20:44 IST
Coronavirus cases in the Americas have reached almost 11.5 million and over 400,000 people have died as a result of the pandemic, the World Health Organization regional director Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday.
Speaking in a virtual briefing from Washington with other Pan American Health Organization directors, Etienne said the region continues to carry the highest burden of the disease, with 64% of officially reported global deaths despite having 13% of the world's population. The biggest drivers of the case counts are the United States and Brazil, she said.
