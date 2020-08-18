Bahraini PM, 84, has passed routine medical test - BNA

Bahrain's Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa, 84, has passed a regular medical examination, the state news agency BNA said on Tuesday.

The prime minister's office said on Twitter on Saturday that Khalifa had left the country on a private visit abroad but gave no reason. His current whereabouts are not known.

Earlier this year Khalifa spent time in Germany for unspecified medical treatment, returning to Bahrain in March.