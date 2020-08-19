Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-World Health Organization's struggle for a global COVID-19 vaccine plan

COVAX is part of a broader program, called the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, that works to ensure that vaccines, treatments, diagnostic tests and other healthcare resources are broadly available to combat the pandemic. WHAT ARE WEALTHIER NATIONS DOING?

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 01:22 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 01:18 IST
EXPLAINER-World Health Organization's struggle for a global COVID-19 vaccine plan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday urged countries to join a global pact aimed at ensuring less wealthy countries have access to COVID-19 vaccines, warning about the risks from so-called "vaccine nationalism." Here is a look at the WHO's plan and the approaches by wealthier nations.

WHAT IS THE WHO'S VACCINE PROGRAM? The COVAX global vaccines facility is a program designed to pool funds from wealthier countries and nonprofits to develop a COVID-19 vaccine and distribute it equitably around the world. Its aim is to deliver 2 billion doses of effective, approved COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2021.

The details of the program are still being hashed out ahead of an Aug. 31 deadline for nations to join. It is led by the WHO, along with the Gavi vaccine alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). COVAX is part of a broader program, called the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, that works to ensure that vaccines, treatments, diagnostic tests and other healthcare resources are broadly available to combat the pandemic.

WHAT ARE WEALTHIER NATIONS DOING? They have focused on securing vaccines for their own citizens, striking deals for the first doses even as data has yet to prove the vaccines to be effective.

Governments including United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and the European Union have spent tens of billions of dollars on deals with vaccine makers such as Pfizer Inc, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca Plc and others. The United States alone has committed nearly $11 billion for development, testing, manufacture and stockpiling of hundreds of millions of doses. Russia and China are also working on vaccines and have already begun vaccinating some of their citizens.

WHAT KIND OF RESOURCES ARE BEING BROUGHT TO BEAR? The ACT Accelerator is financed by a variety of nonprofits and governments. It is aiming to raise about $31 billion.

So far, the COVAX facility has attracted interest from 92 poorer countries hoping for voluntary donations and 80 wealthier countries, a number little changed from a month ago, that would finance the scheme, according to the WHO. WHAT IS THE WHO'S CONCERN?

The WHO has expressed concern that wealthier countries hoarding vaccines for their own citizens could impede efforts to end the pandemic. "We need to prevent vaccine nationalism," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a Tuesday virtual briefing. "Sharing finite supplies strategically and globally is actually in each country's national interest."

WHO leaders have said that developing a coordinated global distribution system for COVID-19 vaccines that prioritize those at greatest risk of getting sick, such as healthcare workers, would help curb the spread of coronavirus worldwide.

TRENDING

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Attack on Titan Season 4: Will Titan capture Eren's layer? Final season’s division into 2 blocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Patriots to start season without fans at home

The New England Patriots will play at least their first two home games in an empty Gillette Stadium. The Patriots made the announcement Tuesday after consultation with the Massachusetts Reopening Advisory Board.The state order affects at le...

Trinidad and Tobago opposition concedes defeat in elections

Trinidad and Tobagos opposition United National Congress UNC on Tuesday conceded defeat in last weeks parliamentary elections after a partial recount, clearing the way for the swearing-in on Wednesday of the new government. Prime Minister K...

Rangers' Gibaut suspended 3 games, Woodward 1 by MLB

Texas Rangers right-hander Ian Gibaut received a three-game suspension for his actions in Mondays game against the visiting San Diego Padres, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday. MLB deemed Gibaut intentionally threw a pitch at Manny Ma...

Sudan 'astonished' at spokesman's remarks about 'contacts' with Israel

Sudans Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday it was astonished by remarks made by its own spokesman in which he said Khartoum had contacts with Israel, stressing that the government had not discussed the possibility of diplomatic relations. Hayd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020