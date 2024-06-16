Rajasthan's Solar Boom: Massive Energy Projects Get Green Light

In a transformative move, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has greenlit the allocation of 4,780 hectares for four major solar projects. According to an official statement released on Sunday, this initiative aims to position Rajasthan as a leader in renewable energy and make it self-reliant in the field of energy.

The proposal details that Rajasthan Solar Park Development Company will utilize 4,780 hectares to establish three solar parks totaling 2,450 MW in Bikaner district. Additionally, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd will develop a 500 MW project on 910 hectares in Phalodi district. The ambitious plan includes two 1,000 MW parks and one 450 MW park in Bikaner, all under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's Solar Park Scheme.

Chief Minister Sharma emphasized the dual benefit of these projects: local employment creation and economic revitalization. Moreover, the projects are set to play a pivotal role in environmental protection, reducing carbon emissions by around 2 lakh tonnes annually. With an estimated investment of Rs 10,000 crore and a 33% grant from the MNRE, the projects are expected to complete within two years, promising a greener future for Rajasthan.

