Shyam Shundar Dominates IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup

In an electrifying Race 2 of the ongoing IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R, young riders from the Honda Racing India team showcased their racing prowess on Sunday.

The standout performer was local talent Shyam Shundar, who emerged as the undisputed category leader. Combining his experience with freshly learned strategies, Shundar clinched the pole position with an impressive race time of 5:46.716.

Executing thrilling manoeuvres, Shyam overtook competitors Mohsin P and Rakshith S Dave with surgical precision. Starting from a challenging position, he climbed through the ranks, strategically timing his moves to dominate the race. Mohsin, displaying superior speed and strategic acumen, secured the second spot with a time of 5:47.106. Rakshith, despite a hard start that saw him drop to seventh, battled back to finish third, narrowly missing second place by only 0.700 seconds.

The race was not without its incidents. Raheesh Khatri, Vignesh Pothu, and AS James crashed in lap 3 and were unable to finish. Additionally, Kolhapur's Siddesh Sawant missed out on this round due to health issues.

