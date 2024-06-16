Punjabi Politician Anmol Gagan Maan Weds Advocate Shahbaaz Singh Sohi
Punjab cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Maan married advocate Shahbaaz Singh Sohi at a gurdwara in Mohali's Zirakpur. Several leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, attended the ceremony. Anmol is also a singer and holds multiple portfolios in the Punjab government.
Punjab cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Maan, known for her dual career as a politician and singer, married advocate Shahbaaz Singh Sohi on Sunday at a gurdwara in Mohali's Zirakpur.
The wedding ceremony was graced by several leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Anmol, who transitioned from a successful singing career to politics, was elected as the MLA from the Kharar assembly in the 2022 Punjab assembly polls and currently holds portfolios in tourism, culture, investment promotion, labour, and hospitality.
