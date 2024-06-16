Left Menu

Punjabi Politician Anmol Gagan Maan Weds Advocate Shahbaaz Singh Sohi

Punjab cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Maan married advocate Shahbaaz Singh Sohi at a gurdwara in Mohali's Zirakpur. Several leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party, including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, attended the ceremony. Anmol is also a singer and holds multiple portfolios in the Punjab government.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-06-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 19:43 IST
Punjabi Politician Anmol Gagan Maan Weds Advocate Shahbaaz Singh Sohi
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab cabinet minister Anmol Gagan Maan, known for her dual career as a politician and singer, married advocate Shahbaaz Singh Sohi on Sunday at a gurdwara in Mohali's Zirakpur.

The wedding ceremony was graced by several leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Anmol, who transitioned from a successful singing career to politics, was elected as the MLA from the Kharar assembly in the 2022 Punjab assembly polls and currently holds portfolios in tourism, culture, investment promotion, labour, and hospitality.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024