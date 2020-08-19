Ukraine reports record daily high of 1,967 new coronavirus cases
Ukraine registered 1,967 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, officials said on Wednesday, a new daily record for infections in the country. The data given by the national council of security and defence surpassed the previous single-day record of 1,847, reported last week. Total cases are at 96,403, with 2,144 deaths.Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 19-08-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 11:29 IST
Total cases are at 96,403, with 2,144 deaths. Infections have risen sharply in August prompting authorities to reimpose some restrictions.