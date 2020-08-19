Nigeria: Kwara State discharge 48 COVID-19 patients, records no new cases

Nigeria's Kwara State has discharged 48 COVID-19 patients while it did not record any new case of coronavirus till August 17, according to a news report by Today.

The report said that the state has discharged a total of 697 patients treated for the virus.

Rafiu Ajakaye, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and the spokesman for the Technical Committee on COVID-19 stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Ilorin. According to him, the state now has 186 active cases out of the 906 confirmed cases.

Ajakaye said that 23 deaths had been recorded out of the 4, 032 people tested for the virus. He added that Kwara has 50 pending cases whose tests were being awaited.

Earlier, the Kwara State Government had received an N100 million grant from the World Bank to assist the state to strengthen its management of the coronavirus pandemic.

The spokesperson for the state's Technical Committee on COVID-19, Rafiu Ajakaye has said in a statement in Ilorin that the grant was sourced through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He said that the grant was part of the ongoing World Bank-assisted Regional Disease Surveillance System Enhancement (REDISSE) project.