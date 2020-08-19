Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African game reserve turns to meat sales to survive pandemic

The reserve normally gives away or sells at low cost the meat from grazers such as impala and nyala, a spiral-horned antelope, that it culls each year to manage stocks, depending on the weather conditions and available grassland. Now, faced with a loss of up to 90% of its revenue, is it more actively marketing the meat - often seen as a delicacy bought by restaurants and foreign tourists - to bring in between 50,000 rand to 100,000 rand ($2,875 to $5,730) per month, according to the reserve's management.

Reuters | Updated: 19-08-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 14:30 IST
South African game reserve turns to meat sales to survive pandemic

South Africa's luxury game lodges are empty and safari vehicles gather dust, with borders closed and airlines struggling due to the coronavirus crisis.

For Somkhanda, a community-owned "Big 5" game reserve, selling game meat has thrown it a lifeline as Africa's multi-billion-dollar safari industry unravels. The reserve normally gives away or sells at low cost the meat from grazers such as impala and nyala, a spiral-horned antelope, that it culls each year to manage stocks, depending on the weather conditions and available grassland.

Now, faced with a loss of up to 90% of its revenue, is it more actively marketing the meat - often seen as a delicacy bought by restaurants and foreign tourists - to bring in between 50,000 rand to 100,000 rand ($2,875 to $5,730) per month, according to the reserve's management. "The tourism industry has collapsed. There has been no one coming to visit," said Roelie Kloppers, chief executive at the Wildlands, which co-manages the reserve in the heart of northern Zululand.

"Instead of culling and just giving that meat away or selling it at a very low price locally, we tried to market it," said Kloppers, adding "we would rather have the doors open". Before the pandemic, local and international tourists would watch animals from lions to wild dogs - as well as the impala and nyala - on guided bush walks and game drives on the 12,000 hectare reserve.

Rising costs from safety procedures such as hand sanitiser stations, temperature checks and protective equipment for staff have added to the reserve's burden since South Africa imposed its lockdown at the end of March. Eight jobs have been cut. The meat is sold online through a partnership with KZN Game Meat, at farmers' markets and at some Pick n Pay stores.

"Bills are pilling up ... so we decided to cull the animals that breed in numbers so we can sell the meat to supplement income during this time," said leader of the Emvokweni Community Trust, which owns the reserve, Fana Gumbi. The African Union estimates that African countries have lost almost $55 billion in travel and tourism revenues in just three months due to the pandemic.

"Through the meat sales market we were able to keep the ship afloat," reserve manager Meiring Prinsloo said. ($1 = 17.3870 rand) (Writing by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo and Alison Williams)

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rallying-Belgium replaces Japan as WRC season-ender

Rally Japan has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic with Belgium replacing it as the final round of this years world championship, organisers said on Wednesday. It will be the first time Belgium features on the championship calendar...

China says latest U.S. sailing near Taiwan 'extremely dangerous'

Chinas military said on Wednesday the latest U.S. navy sailing near Chinese-claimed Taiwan was extremely dangerous and stirring up such trouble was in neither countrys interests. The U.S. guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin sailed through t...

Ebrahim Patel sets out key objectives of review of copyright

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel has briefed Parliament on matters related to the Copyright and Performers Protection Amendment Bills.This as Parliament on Tuesday began the process of considering certain constitutiona...

How to launch an online business

Are you launching your own online business If you want the best chance at long-term success, do it the smart way, and prepare a plan. If you dont create a sound foundation for your business, dont be surprised when the first wave that comes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020