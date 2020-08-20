Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's COVID-19 infections again hit fresh post-lockdown peak

It said the virus was especially active in and around Paris and Marseille, France's two biggest cities. Some medical experts are worried about the impact of Paris St Germain fans' wild, mask-less celebrations on the Champs Elysees avenue in central Paris after their soccer club reached the Champions League final on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 00:59 IST
France's COVID-19 infections again hit fresh post-lockdown peak

France registered 3,776 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, marking another post-lockdown peak and bringing the total to 225,043, but President Emmanuel Macron again ruled out imposing another national lockdown.

"All the indicators keep going up and the transmission of the virus is getting stronger among all ages groups affected, young adults in particular", the health ministry said in a statement. It said the virus was especially active in and around Paris and Marseille, France's two biggest cities.

Some medical experts are worried about the impact of Paris St Germain fans' wild, mask-less celebrations on the Champs Elysees avenue in central Paris after their soccer club reached the Champions League final on Tuesday. Paris municipal officials are also concerned about large gatherings of fans expected on Sunday, when Paris St Germain will play the final either against Olympique Lyonnais, another French club, or Germany's Bayern Munich.

Despite the surge in infections, Macron told Paris Match magazine in an interview that "local strategies" were preferable to another national lockdown, which he said would cause considerable "collateral damage". The seven-day moving average of the case tally, which smooths out daily reporting irregularities, is now at 2,621, above the 2,500 threshold for the first time since April 19, when France was enforcing one of Europe's strictest lockdowns.

The number of people in hospital fell again by 17 to 4,806 and those in intensive care slipped by six to 374, reflecting the preponderance of younger people among the new cases who are more likely to be asymptomatic or not to fall seriously ill. Both numbers had been on an uninterrupted downward trend since early April, but that trend has slowed in the past two weeks.

The number of deaths increased by 17 to 30,468, following an increase of 22 on Tuesday and of 19 on Monday.

TRENDING

COVID-19 may push Afghanistan’s poverty rate to nearly 70 percent: UNDP report

Kenya: Airtel users across the country face mobile data downtime

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Supporters of Egypt's Sisi set to dominate newly created Senate

Supporters of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi won all but a handful of declared seats in a newly created second chamber of parliament, official first round results and media reports showed on Wednesday. Only about eight million of t...

Second night of Democratic National Convention watched by 18.2 million people

A total of 18.2 million people watched the second night of the virtual Democratic National Convention, according to early Nielsen Media Research.Tuesday evening featured a keynote address delivered by 17 rising stars of the Democratic Party...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar gains but Wall Street retreats as Fed nixes dovish measure

The dollar and global equity markets rose on Wednesday and the SP 500 and the Nasdaq hit fresh all-time highs, but Wall Street retreated after the Federal Reserve nixed, for now, dovish monetary policy measures such as yield-curve control. ...

Hot Grichuk leads Blue Jays past Orioles

Randal Grichuk hit two home runs and Tanner Roark pitched five solid innings as the visiting Toronto Blue Jays earned a three-game sweep over the Baltimore Orioles with a 5-2 victory Wednesday afternoon. Grichuk hit home runs in the second ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020