Brazil reports nearly 50,000 new coronavirus cases, deaths top 111,000

Brazil reports nearly 50,000 new coronavirus cases, deaths top 111,000Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 20-08-2020 03:12 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 03:12 IST
Brazil reported 49,298 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,212 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
Brazil has now registered 3,456,652 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 111,100, according to ministry data, marking the world's worst coronavirus outbreak after the United States. (Reporting Pedro Fonseca Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Sandra Maler)
