Trump touts convalescent plasma as a coronavirus treatment

Trump touts convalescent plasma as a coronavirus treatmentReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-08-2020 04:33 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 04:33 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday touted the use of convalescent plasma as a treatment for COVID-19 and suggested a reported decision by regulators to put on hold an emergency authorization for its use could be politically motivated.
"I've heard fantastic things about convalescent plasma," Trump told a briefing. "It could be a political decision," he said.
