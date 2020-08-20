Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia big business chafes at virus border closures

they are coming down, they're going in the right direction," Allen Cheng, Victoria's Deputy Chief Health Officer told reporters. New South Wales recorded just five cases, although Premier Gladys Berejiklian there was still concern over the number of unknown cases.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 20-08-2020 10:52 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 10:35 IST
Australia big business chafes at virus border closures
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

Several major Australian businesses urged a swift reopening of state borders on Thursday, even as authorities warned against complacency as new cases of the virus appear to be trending lower.

Many Australian internal borders have been closed to contain the spread of the virus, with Victoria and New South Wales accounting for almost all new cases, and most states and territories have vowed to keep them shut for months to come. Qantas Airways Ltd said on Thursday the closures were severely hampering a recovery in the domestic aviation market, which, alongside a lack of international flying, would lead to a significant loss this financial year.

The airline was running only 20% of its usual domestic schedule in August due to states closing borders, which CEO Alan Joyce said "doesn't seem to make any medical sense". Retail conglomerate Wesfarmers also called for a quick reopening of state borders, with chief executive Rob Scott saying the restrictions were causing "enormous hardship".

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has previously expressed frustration at the economic impact of the closures, has written to state leaders about the problem they have caused for farmers, Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said. The complaints came as Australia's second-most populous state of Victoria, the country's COVID-19 hot spot, reported a small increase in new daily infections to 240 cases over the past 24 hours.

The figure will buoy optimism that a hard lockdown of the state capital Melbourne is containing the spread of the virus, with new cases down from more than 700 in late July. "There are still 240 today. So those numbers are still too high. But ... they are coming down, they're going in the right direction," Allen Cheng, Victoria's Deputy Chief Health Officer told reporters.

New South Wales recorded just five cases, although Premier Gladys Berejiklian there was still concern over the number of unknown cases. "It's important that the community continues to embrace those COVID-safe behaviours, such as social distancing and wearing a mask," she said.

Australia has recorded just over 24,000 COVID-19 infections, with 462 deaths. Neighbouring New Zealand, which is also battling a resurgence of cases after going COVID-19 free for more than 100 days, reported five new infections for a second day in a row, down from 13 on Tuesday.

"The next few days could be critical in breaking the back of this latest resurgence," Health Minister Chris Hipkins told reporters in Wellington. New Zealand has now detected just over 1,600 cases of COVID-19, with 22 deaths.

TRENDING

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 confirmed with Season 3, new enemy to be more powerful

Love Alarm Season 2 may be out during first half of 2021, reveals official Instagram post

One Punch Man Season 3: Garou will go into relationship of beasts, he’ll get more screen time

The Expendables 4: Sylvester Stallone’s movie sees major developments in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Langer explains why Khawaja, Short were not selected for UK tour

Australia coach Justin Langer on Thursday explained why Usman Khawaja and DArcy Short were not selected for the upcoming limited-overs series against England which includes three T20Is and three ODIs. The way were going to set up our game p...

US won't seek death penalty against pair of IS militants

The Justice Department has notified the British government that it will not pursue the death penalty against two Islamic State militants suspected in the beheadings of Western hostages, removing a hurdle in the potential prosecution of the ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now No signs of containing the virusOnly last week, Luhut Pandjaitan, Indonesias maritime minister and close confidant of the countrys president, touted herbal mangosteen juice as a co...

Militant killed in Kupwara encounter identified as Pakistani: Police

A militant who was killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmirs Kupwara district along with a top Lashkar-e-Toiba LeT commander was identified as a Pakistani ultra, police on Thursday said. They said the Pakistani terrorist named Danish was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020