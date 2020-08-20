Left Menu
Development News Edition

Polish climate minister says he has coronavirus

Polish Climate Minister Michal Kurtyka has tested positive for the coronavirus, he said on Thursday, while another minister is ill and in isolation according to his assistant. "Unfortunately, my second coronavirus test was positive.

Reuters | Updated: 20-08-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 23:27 IST
Polish climate minister says he has coronavirus

Polish Climate Minister Michal Kurtyka has tested positive for the coronavirus, he said on Thursday, while another minister is ill and in isolation according to his assistant.

"Unfortunately, my second coronavirus test was positive. I feel good. I am in isolation at home with my family," Kurtyka wrote on Twitter. Polish weekly Wprost said on its website on Wednesday, quoting unnamed sources, that Piotr Naimski, the minister in charge of key energy infrastructure, had been infected with COVID-19.

"The minister is sick and in isolation," Naimski's assistant said in an e-mailed response to Reuters but declined to provide more details, including whether he has coronavirus. Naimski, 69, and Kurtyka, 47, both took part in talks last week between the government and coal mining trade unions on a restructuring plan for the industry.

The state assets ministry said it turned out later that one of the participants had the coronavirus and so further talks this week had to be cancelled. Naimski has worked closely with Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the ruling Law and Justice party and Poland's most powerful politician. It is unclear whether the two men have met recently.

Poland reported 767 new infections on Thursday, bringing its total cases to 59,378, with a death toll of 1,925.

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

Zoom expanding to popular smart displays including Google Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar polls should be deferred in view of COVID-19 pandemic: Yashwant Sinha

Former Union minister and United Democratic Alliance UDA convenor Yashwant Sinha on Thursday joined a host of political leaders to seek postponement of the Bihar assembly polls in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Polls are due in the mont...

Northern California wildfires threatening thousands of homes

Wildfires raged through Northern California on Thursday, threatening thousands of homes and blackening the skies near San Francisco as crews struggled to surround them despite steep terrain and blistering heat. The fires, many caused by lig...

Nigeria to deny entry to countries that bar Nigerians - minister

Nigeria will bar entry to citizens of countries that do not allow in Nigerians due to coronavirus restrictions, Aviation minister Hadi Sirika said on Thursday.The principle of reciprocity will be applied, Sirika told reporters. If you ban u...

DMRC chief inspects Rajiv Chowk Metro station

DMRC chief Mangu Singh on Thursday inspected the Rajiv Chowk Metro station to check functioning of operational systems and maintenance activities, officials said. The inspection comes amid expectations of resumption in train services with p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020