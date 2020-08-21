FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Johnson & Johnson aims to test its experimental coronavirus vaccine in up to 60,000 volunteers in a late-stage trial scheduled to start in September, according to a U.S. government database of clinical trials.

EUROPE * With cases surging and less than two weeks of the school holidays left, parents, teachers and opposition politicians in Spain are angry at the government's plans for reopening classrooms.

* Britain recorded 1,182 new cases on Thursday, the second-highest daily total since June 21, government figures showed. * Polish Climate Minister Michal Kurtyka has tested positive for COVID-19, he said, while another minister is ill and in isolation according to his assistant.

* Italy reported 845 new infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, marking the highest daily increase since May. * Northern Ireland tightened restrictions on the size of gatherings as it faces a rise in new cases.

AMERICAS * U.S. students are returning to school in person and online in the middle of a pandemic, raising stakes for educators and families in the face of emerging research that shows children could be a risk for spreading the coronavirus.

* The spread of coronavirus in Brazil could be about to slow, its health ministry said, amid reports the transmission rate has fallen below the key level. * U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy tested positive for coronavirus and has decided to self-quarantine for 14 days.

ASIA-PACIFIC * South Korea's infections are "in full swing" and spreading nationwide after members of a church attended a political demonstration, authorities said.

* Almost 30% of the population in India's capital of New Delhi likely have been infected by the novel coronavirus, according to a serological survey of 15,000 people conducted by the local government. * Vietnam's tally of coronavirus infections since January passed the 1,000 mark on Thursday.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Nigeria is considering partnerships between state governments and private firms to ramp up testing and tracing of cases after international flights resume this month, the head of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Mass testing of Russia's first potential COVID-19 vaccine to get domestic regulatory approval will involve more than 40,000 people and will be overseen by a foreign research body when it starts next week, backers of the project said.

* The European Commission and CureVac said they had concluded a first round of talks for the supply of at least 225 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine to EU states. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The number of Americans filing a new claim for unemployment benefits rose unexpectedly back above the 1 million mark last week. * Germany's finance minister clashed with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives with his proposal to suspend the constitutionally enshrined debt brake in 2021 after abandoning it this year due to the pandemic.

(Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Sarah Morland; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Shounak Dasgupta)