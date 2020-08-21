Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 01:00 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 01:00 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

Johnson & Johnson aims to test its experimental coronavirus vaccine in up to 60,000 volunteers in a late-stage trial scheduled to start in September, according to a U.S. government database of clinical trials.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * For an interactive graphic tracking the global spread, open https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser.

* For a U.S.-focused tracker with state-by-state and county map, open https://tmsnrt.rs/2w7hX9T in an external browser. * Eikon users, see MacroVitals (cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?navid=1592404098) for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * With cases surging and less than two weeks of the school holidays left, parents, teachers and opposition politicians in Spain are angry at the government's plans for reopening classrooms.

* Britain recorded 1,182 new cases on Thursday, the second-highest daily total since June 21, government figures showed. * Polish Climate Minister Michal Kurtyka has tested positive for COVID-19, he said, while another minister is ill and in isolation according to his assistant.

* Italy reported 845 new infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday, marking the highest daily increase since May. * Northern Ireland tightened restrictions on the size of gatherings as it faces a rise in new cases.

AMERICAS * U.S. students are returning to school in person and online in the middle of a pandemic, raising stakes for educators and families in the face of emerging research that shows children could be a risk for spreading the coronavirus.

* The spread of coronavirus in Brazil could be about to slow, its health ministry said, amid reports the transmission rate has fallen below the key level. * U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy tested positive for coronavirus and has decided to self-quarantine for 14 days.

ASIA-PACIFIC * South Korea's infections are "in full swing" and spreading nationwide after members of a church attended a political demonstration, authorities said.

* Almost 30% of the population in India's capital of New Delhi likely have been infected by the novel coronavirus, according to a serological survey of 15,000 people conducted by the local government. * Vietnam's tally of coronavirus infections since January passed the 1,000 mark on Thursday.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Nigeria is considering partnerships between state governments and private firms to ramp up testing and tracing of cases after international flights resume this month, the head of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Mass testing of Russia's first potential COVID-19 vaccine to get domestic regulatory approval will involve more than 40,000 people and will be overseen by a foreign research body when it starts next week, backers of the project said.

* The European Commission and CureVac said they had concluded a first round of talks for the supply of at least 225 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine to EU states. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* The number of Americans filing a new claim for unemployment benefits rose unexpectedly back above the 1 million mark last week. * Germany's finance minister clashed with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives with his proposal to suspend the constitutionally enshrined debt brake in 2021 after abandoning it this year due to the pandemic.

(Compiled by Devika Syamnath and Sarah Morland; Editing by Angus MacSwan and Shounak Dasgupta)

TRENDING

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Israel launches airstrikes after 2 rockets fired from Gaza

Two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip landed near the Israeli security fence late Thursday, and Israel carried out airstrikes on targets linked to the territorys Hamas rulers, the Israeli military said. There were no immediate reports of ca...

New laws herald crackdown on Chile's delinquent 'daddies of the heart'

The release of 10 of Chilean citizens pension funds early to help withstand the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic has sparked an unexpected flurry of legal petitions for child support from the countrys army of indebted baby daddie...

Five-run sixth inning propels Rays in sweep of Yanks

Mike Zunino capped a five-run sixth inning with a three-run homer and the visiting Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 10-5 Thursday afternoon for their first three-game sweep at Yankee Stadium in over six years. The Rays improved to 6...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech stocks defy downbeat data as dollar, global equities retreat

The dollar eased and global equity markets fell on Thursday, even as the tech-heavy NASDAQ index touched a record high and looked past the growing signs of prolonged economic weakness. Gold also rose in a sign of safe-haven buying. Economic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020