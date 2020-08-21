Brazil coronavirus cases tops 3.5 million, fatalities exceed 112,000 -health ministry

Brazil coronavirus cases tops 3.5 million, fatalities exceed 112,000 -health ministryReuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 03:42 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 03:42 IST
Brazil reported 45,323 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,204 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday.
Brazil has now registered 3,501,975 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 112,304, according to ministry data. The death toll reported on Thursday takes the total number of fatalities across Latin America past 250,000.
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil
- COVID
- Latin America
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Top court rules Brazil must protect Indigenous in pandemic
Brazil police bust alleged coronavirus corruption racket in Sao Paulo
Brazil approaches 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 - ministry
Brazil's Bolsonaro orders $360 mln to be set aside for AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine
Brazil police bust alleged coronavirus corruption racket in Sao Paulo