Nigeria plans to get 2 billion COVID-19 vaccines, says Minister of Health

The Government of Nigeria has said that it is working with global health and research organizations that are developing COVID-19 vaccines, according to a news report by Today.

During a briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on August 20, Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has made this statement.

He also said that Nigeria was planning with the organizations for the allocation of 2 billion vaccine doses as soon as they are available.

Ehanire said, "Nigeria is also working with the World Health Organisation to finalize enrolment with the ACT – Access To COVID-19 Tools Accelerator, a global mechanism tracking and sponsoring global organizations working on COVID-19 vaccine development.

"We also have an interest in the COVAX Facility, which is a Gavi-supported initiative to procure and assure equitable access to vaccines as soon as they are available, especially for lower-income countries.

"This will prioritize Nigeria for allocation of a part of 2 billion vaccine doses that will be secured in a special plan to protect the interest of poorer countries."

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, as of Wednesday night, the country has recorded over 50,000 COVID-19 infections and about 1,000 associated fatalities.