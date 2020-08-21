Left Menu
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

"To be at this point shows that the strategy is working." Masks off again in Beijing Health authorities in Beijing have removed a requirement for people to wear masks outdoors, further relaxing rules aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus after the city reported 13 consecutive days without new cases.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Steps to protect U.S. teachers

U.S. teachers have been added to an advisory list of essential workers as they face pressure from the White House to return to classrooms even as their unions challenge decisions to return to in-person instruction amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In New York City, which makes up the largest school district in the United States, Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday doubled down on his commitment to reopen schools for in-person learning next month, a day after the city's teachers union said his reopening protocol was insufficient to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The mayor and schools chancellor Richard Carranza released a "Back to School Pledge" outlining the features of their reopening plan, including that all schools will have a 30-day supply of personal protective equipment at all times and schools will close if the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in the city is 3% or more on a 7-day average. Deferring NZ lockdown easing

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday deferred a decision on whether to ease a lockdown on the city of Auckland as 11 new coronavirus infections were reported, including nine cases of community transmission. Ardern said after a review of the lockdown that there was no need to change any settings at this stage, and promised to review them again on Monday.

The latest cases brought the total in New Zealand to 1,315, including 105 active cases. The country of 5 million people has reported 22 deaths from the respiratory disease caused by the novel virus. Victoria strategy working

Australia's virus hot spot state of Victoria recorded its lowest number of new infections in five weeks on Friday, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison's national cabinet met to consider how and when to open state borders. Victoria logged 179 new cases in the past 24 hours, compared with 240 a day earlier and down from over 700 a day two weeks ago, after authorities introduced a nightly curfew and shut swathes of the state's economy. The state reported nine deaths.

"Whilst tomorrow's numbers will be for tomorrow, we are all pleased to see a 'one' in front of these additional case numbers," state Premier Daniel Andrews said in a televised news conference. "To be at this point shows that the strategy is working." Masks off again in Beijing

Health authorities in Beijing have removed a requirement for people to wear masks outdoors, further relaxing rules aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus after the city reported 13 consecutive days without new cases. It is the second time Beijing's health authorities have relaxed guidelines on mask-wearing in the Chinese capital, which has largely returned to normal operations after two rounds of lockdowns brought the city to a standstill.

Despite the relaxed guidelines, a large proportion of people continued to wear masks in Beijing on Friday. Some said the mask made them feel safe, while others said social pressures to wear the masks were also a factor.

