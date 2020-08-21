151 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bhopal

As many as 151 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bhopal in the last 24 hours, the health department has said. As per the department, a total of 17 positive cases were reported from Bansal Hospital, 10 in Chirayu Medical College and Hospital, 26 in AIIMS, 37 after antigen tests among others in the Madhya Pradesh capital.

Across the state, there are a total of 49,493 cases, of which 1,142 new cases were reported since Thursday. Currently, there are 10,872 active cases. The death toll in the state rose to 1,171 after 12 people succumbed to the pathogen in the last 24 hours. (ANI)