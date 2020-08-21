Philippines reports 4,786 more coronavirus infections, 59 deaths

Philippines reports 4,786 more coronavirus infections, 59 deathsReuters | Manila | Updated: 21-08-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 14:25 IST
The Philippines on Friday recorded 4,786 new coronavirus infections, taking its total confirmed cases to 182,365 since the pandemic began, the highest in Southeast Asia. In a bulletin, the health ministry also reported 59 more fatalities, bringing the country's death toll to 2,940.
"The infectiousness has increased because the strain has evolved," Health Secretary Francisco Duque said at a webinar on Friday.
