Left Menu
Development News Edition

Researchers developing kit that will differentiate various types of coronavirus infection

With the support of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), researchers are developing an aptamer-based affordable diagnostic kit that will differentiate various types of coronavirus infection, a statement said on Friday. "The researchers are developing an aptamer-based diagnostic kit for detection of SARS-Co-V2 infection.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2020 14:37 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 14:37 IST
Researchers developing kit that will differentiate various types of coronavirus infection

With the support of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), researchers are developing an aptamer-based affordable diagnostic kit that will differentiate various types of coronavirus infection, a statement said on Friday. The Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra, Ranchi, with the support of the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), a body under the DST, has initiated a research with the detection of a target protein using bioinformatics tool against which the diagnostic kit has to be developed. This study has taken a special domain of spike protein in consideration for the development of the diagnostic kit. "The researchers are developing an aptamer-based diagnostic kit for detection of SARS-Co-V2 infection. Their study will first ensure the detection of coronavirus infection, while subsequently the kit will also differentiate the various types of coronavirus infection (SARS Co-V1, MERS), including COVID-19 infection," the statement said. The general coronavirus infection may be detected on the basis of a conserved domain present in all the three coronavirus infection (SARS Co-V1, MERS & COVID 19), while the differential kit will be developed on the basis of a combination of conserved and non-conserved domain present in SARS-CoV2 virus, SARS-CoV2 virus and MERS virus, respectively.

The development of the diagnostic kit will be done at the Birla Institute of Technology, Mesra lab while testing of kit will be conducted at the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar, the statement added. The aptamer-based technology is a relatively new technique. "It can detect a number of infections in a precise and efficient manner. Besides, it makes detection of the COVID-19 infection less costly and the devices can be stored in less stringent conditions, making it more effective over conventional antibody-based detection techniques, especially for the rural and remotely located population," the statement said. This kit also has the advantage of detecting the coronavirus infection in very less time as it will be a rapid diagnostic kit for detection based on the change in colour, it added. The kit will be less costly in comparison to antibody-based detection techniques due to low production cost and requirement of the less stringent storage facility, the statement noted.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Equity indices close over 0.5 pc higher, NTPC and Power Grid top gainers

Equity benchmark indices gained over half per cent on Friday mirroring trends in Asian markets after overnight gains on Wall Street. The BSE SP Sensex closed 214 points or 0.56 per cent higher at 38,435 while the Nifty 50 gained by 59 point...

Scientists decode how severe COVID-19 patients develop low blood oxygen levels

COVID-19 is causing significant dilation of the blood vessels of the lungs, contributing to the very low oxygen levels seen in patients with respiratory failure, according to a new research that may help provide better treatment to those wh...

TRAI mulls show cause notice against Vodafone Idea on priority plan issue: Source

TRAI is considering issuing a show cause notice to Vodafone Idea over the priority plan issue, as the telecom regulator is not satisfied with the response given by the company on the matter so far, according to a source. Airtel -- which has...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now New, milder, virus variant foundResearchers in Singapore have discovered a new variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus that causes milder infections, a study published in The Lancet me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020