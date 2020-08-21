England's small rise in COVID cases levelled off - statistics office

England's small rise in COVID cases levelled off - statistics officeReuters | London | Updated: 21-08-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 16:46 IST
A small increase in the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in England in July appears to have levelled off, Britain's statistics office said on Friday. In the week of Aug. 7 to Aug. 13, around one in 2,200 individuals tested positive in England, it said.
In late July, around one person in 1,500 tested positive, the ONS had previously said.
