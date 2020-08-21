Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lebanon enforces new partial lockdown in effort to curb COVID-19

"But we have to take precautions as much as we can because in the last two weeks everyone has been mixing, and corona certainly increased," he said. Lebanon recorded its highest 24-hour tally of new infections on Thursday, with 613 new cases.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 21-08-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 17:24 IST
Lebanon enforces new partial lockdown in effort to curb COVID-19

Lebanon imposed a partial lockdown for two weeks starting on Friday in an effort to counter COVID-19 infections which have spiralled since the catastrophic explosion at Beirut port. The spread of COVID-19 is compounding the woes of a country still reeling from the Aug. 4 blast that killed at least 179 people and wounded some 6,000, and a financial meltdown that has devastated the economy since October.

"In this area those who escaped death have relatives who are wounded, there are no homes or cars, frankly we have forgotten corona," said Nabil Nahed, 50, a public sector employee whose house in the Gemmayzeh area was badly damaged in the blast. "But we have to take precautions as much as we can because in the last two weeks everyone has been mixing, and corona certainly increased," he said.

Lebanon recorded its highest 24-hour tally of new infections on Thursday, with 613 new cases. The infections have spread in the aftermath of the blast as hospitals were flooded with the casualties, medics say. "Before the explosion, the total cases were 5,000-6,000, now we are approaching 10,000 and above," Iman Shankiti, the World Health Organisation representative in Lebanon, told Voice of Lebanon radio. "In the last two weeks, the total is equal to everything from February to the day of the explosion."

The shutdown, which includes a curfew from 6pm to 6am, allows for clearing rubble, making repairs and giving out aid in neighbourhoods demolished by the explosion. The airport will remain open, with travelers having to take a PCR test before boarding and on arrival. A security source said compliance was good in the Beirut area though less so in northern Lebanon.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

LG inaugurates first phase of Jammu ring road project

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated the first phase of the Jammu ring road project on Friday, two years after its foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The foundation stone for the 58.25 km-long Jammu ...

Sebi revises IFSC guidelines on financial reporting

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday revised its guidelines on reporting of statement of accounts for entities listing their debt securities in International Financial Services Centre IFSC. The decision, aimed at further streamlining operatio...

HC dismisses plea against Delhi govt's nomination for election to Wakf Board member

The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation PIL challenging the public notice issued by the Delhi government nominating Amanatullah Khan for election to a member of the Delhi Wakf Board. A division bench of Chief J...

NHRC report on Jamia violence states police action not handled professionally, observes Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday observed that the National Human Rights Commission NHRC report did not given a clean chit to anyone in the violence that took place at the Jamia Millia Islamia University in December last year. The report also...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020