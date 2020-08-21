Left Menu
Development News Edition

Navalny's aide optimistic politician could soon fly to Germany

Jaka Bizilj, founder of the Cinema for Peace Foundation that sent the aircraft on its overnight trip to Omsk, said the doctors' decision not to let Navalny be transported came as a surprise after Russian authorities granted permission for the flight. Two years ago, the Foundation brought activist Pyotr Verzilov to Berlin for treatment.

Reuters | Updated: 21-08-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 18:41 IST
Navalny's aide optimistic politician could soon fly to Germany

German doctors have been allowed access to the hospitalised Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, raising the hope that authorities might allow him to be transferred to Germany for treatment soon, his chief of staff said.

Leonid Volkov, Navalny's right-hand man, said what he described as the sudden and unexpected decision of doctors in Omsk not to release Navalny to the waiting air ambulance, was a cover-up to prevent the world finding out what happened to him. "What was the factor that influenced that this young and sporty man to this extent that he was nearly dead and had to be put in coma and on a ventilator to be stabilised is still unclear," he told a Berlin news conference.

Navalny's allies suspect he was poisoned before boarding a flight to Moscow and have suggested that it will no longer be possible to trace the poison if too much time passes before independent tests are performed. He said doctors had changed their minds about letting Navalny fly after security officials- had taken over the decision-making process from the doctors.

"It was a moment when the medical staff, the people in the white robes, were literally substituted by people in grey suits in their office," he added, naming Russia's FSB security service. Jaka Bizilj, founder of the Cinema for Peace Foundation that sent the aircraft on its overnight trip to Omsk, said the doctors' decision not to let Navalny be transported came as a surprise after Russian authorities granted permission for the flight.

Two years ago, the Foundation brought activist Pyotr Verzilov to Berlin for treatment. Doctors concluded that Verzlov, a member of the dissident art collective Pussy Riot, had been poisoned, but it was too late at that stage to identify the agent.

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips may return with overall time jump

Yes Bank fraud case: HC grants bail to Wadhawan brothers

The Last Kingdom Season 5 focuses on more heartbreaking moments, filming to start in Nov

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

German prosecutors suspect suicide in death of suspended VW employee

German prosecutors are treating the death of a man believed to have played a role in a dispute between Volkswagen and Bosnian supplier group Prevent as a likely suicide, they said on Friday. Prosecutors in the city of Braunschweig said last...

Dozens of WWII veterans to gather in Hawaii amid pandemic

Several dozen aging U.S. veterans, including some who were in Tokyo Bay as swarms of warplanes buzzed overhead and nations converged to end World War II, will gather on a battleship in Pearl Harbor next month to mark the 75th anniversary of...

Postmaster says 'sacred duty' to ensure timely election mail

Facing public backlash, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Friday said its his sacred duty to ensure election mail delivery as a Senate committee digs into disruptions and changes in postal operations being made just as millions of Americans...

Negative coronavirus report must for Punjab legislators to attend Assembly session

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh on Friday said that the latest coronavirus negative report is mandatory for Ministers, MLAs, officers and employees to attend the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session. The as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020