Russian doctors allow Kremlin critic Navalny to be flown to Germany

Russian doctors allow Kremlin critic Navalny to be flown to GermanyReuters | Omsk | Updated: 21-08-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 21:26 IST
A Russian doctor said on Friday the hospital in Siberia treating Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny had decided to allow German doctors to fly him to Germany for treatment.
The doctor said the hospital could help transport Navalny to the airport and that he would be moved within several hours. He added that Navalny was in an induced coma.
