Left Menu
Development News Edition

India coronavirus cases jump by record as tally nears 3 mln

India reported a record daily jump of coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the total near 3 million and piling pressure on authorities to curb huge gatherings as a major religious festival began. The 69,878 new infections - the fourth straight day above 60,000 - take India's total cases to 2.98 million, behind only the United States and Brazil.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 22-08-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 13:47 IST
India coronavirus cases jump by record as tally nears 3 mln
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India reported a record daily jump of coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the total near 3 million and piling pressure on authorities to curb huge gatherings as a major religious festival began. The 69,878 new infections - the fourth straight day above 60,000 - take India's total cases to 2.98 million, behind only the United States and Brazil. COVID-19 deaths increased by 945 to 55,794, data from the federal health ministry showed.

For most of western India, especially the financial capital Mumbai, the 11-day festival of Hindu elephant-headed god Ganesh is usually celebrated with big public gatherings. Cases have plateaued in Mumbai, which now averages just above 1,000 a day and has recorded more than 134,000 in total. But strict pandemic regulations have meant the festival season, which begins this month, has been lacklustre.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Actor Siddhant Issar marks his screen debut with short film Resurrection 'Jaago Aur Jiyo'

Mumbai Maharashtra India Aug 22 ANINewsVoir Actor Siddhant Issar, who has excelled in theatre over the years where he acts on stage as Duryodhan in Indias most successful live theatre play Mahabharat - An epic tale is all set to mark his sc...

Ganesh Chaturthi: Tamil Nadu CM offers prayers to Lord Ganesha at his residence

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday offered prayers to Lord Ganesha at his residence in Salem on the first day of the 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. The Chief Minister was seen seeking blessings from Lord Gane...

5 killed as heavy rains in Karachi continue

With heavy rains forecasted in Karachi till Tuesday, the city was submerged on Friday taking the lives of five persons. The rescue officials say that two teenagers died when they were hit by lightning in Memon Goth while the other two teena...

Study shows how COVID-19 smell loss differs from common cold

While many might get confused between the loss of smell associated with COVID-19 and a bad cold or flu, new research discovered how a person can differentiate between the two. The research from a European group of smell disorder experts, in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020