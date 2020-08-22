COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 74.69 pc, case fatality dips to 1.87 pc: Health ministry

A record 63,631 patients have recuperated from COVID-19 in a day pushing the recovery rate to 74.69 per cent, while the case fatality rate has dropped to 1.87 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday. While the country's COVID-19 tally neared the 30-lakh mark, the total number of recoveries has surged to 22,22,577 and exceed active cases by over 15 lakh as on date.

"Record-high recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country, which is the active cases, has reduced and currently comprises only 23.43 per cent of the total cases," the ministry said. The country on Friday also crossed a significant milestone of testing 10,23,836, samples in 24 hours, in line with the commitment of exponentially increasing daily testing. With this, cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 rose to over 3.4 crore.

"With a higher number of COVID-19 patients recovering and being discharged from hospitals and home isolation, the recovery rate has reached 74.69 per cent. This has also led to declining COVID-19 case fatality rate, which stands at a new low of 1.87 per cent as on date," the ministry said. Early identification of cases through aggressive testing, comprehensive surveillance and contact tracing along with a focus on timely and efficient clinical treatment of patients have ensured speedy recovery. The higher number of recoveries and declining fatality have shown that India's graded and pro-active strategies are delivering results on the field, the ministry underlined.

Building on the continuum of care approach, the policy of testing aggressively, tracing comprehensively and treating efficiently, focussed attention on effective surveillance and house-to-house contact tracing has led to early detection and identification of COVID-19 cases, it said. The ministry underscored that mild and moderate cases are treated under supervised home isolation.

According to the standardised clinical management protocol based on a holistic standard of care approach, patients in critical and severe condition are hospitalised and provided the best medical care, it said. With a record single-day spike of 69,874 infections, India's COVID-19 tally increased to 29,75,701, while the death toll climbed to 55,794 with 945 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the health ministry data updated at 8 am showed.