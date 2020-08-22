UP COVID-19 patients referred to private hospitals to be charged Ayushman Bharat rates
In Uttar Pradesh, treatment of COVID-19 patients referred by the district authorities to private hospitals will be done as per the rates charged under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-08-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 19:58 IST
In Uttar Pradesh, treatment of COVID-19 patients referred by the district authorities to private hospitals will be done as per the rates charged under the Ayushman Bharat scheme.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office, in a tweet in Hindi, said, "For patients referred by the district administration and Chief Medical Officer in private COVID hospitals, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has provided for their treatment in 50 per cent of beds in these private hospitals, to be done under the rates charged in Ayushman Bharat."
"For this, the Chief Minister has made an approval under the Epidemics Act, 1897 and Uttar Pradesh Epidemics Ordinance, 2020," the chief minister's office said. (ANI)
