Left Menu
Development News Edition

Scientists decode how lungs are damaged in severe COVID-19 using novel imaging technique

Using a novel technique which enables high resolution imaging of damaged lung tissues, scientists have found the changes caused by severe COVID-19 in the structure of the organ's blood vessels and air sacs, findings that may support the development of new treatment methods against the disease.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 23-08-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 15:38 IST
Scientists decode how lungs are damaged in severe COVID-19 using novel imaging technique
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Using a novel technique which enables high resolution imaging of damaged lung tissues, scientists have found the changes caused by severe COVID-19 in the structure of the organ's blood vessels and air sacs, findings that may support the development of new treatment methods against the disease. In the study, published in the journal eLife, the scientists developed a new X-ray technique which enables high resolution and three-dimensional imaging of lung tissues infected with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Using the new method, the researchers, including those from the University of Gottingen in Germany, observed significant changes in the blood vessels, inflammation, and a deposition of proteins and dead cells on the walls of the lungs' tiny air sacs called alveoli. They said these changes make gas exchange by the organ either difficult or impossible. According to the scientists, the new imaging approach allows these changes to be visualised for the first time in larger tissue volumes, without cutting and staining, or damaging the tissue. They said it is particularly well suited for tracing small blood vessels and their branches in three dimensions, localising cells of the immune systems present at inflammation sites, and measuring the thickness of the alveolar walls. Due to the three-dimensional reconstruction of the lung tissues, the researchers said the data could also be used to simulate gas exchange in the organ.

Since X-rays penetrate deep into tissue, they said scientists can use the method to understand the relation between the microscopic tissue structure and the larger function of an organ. "Based on this first proof-of-concept study, we propose multi-scale phase contrast X-ray tomography as a tool to unravel the pathophysiology of COVID-19," the researchers wrote in the study. The scientists believe the technique will support the development of treatment methods, and medicines to prevent or alleviate severe lung damage in COVID-19, or to promote recovery. "It is only when we can clearly see and understand what is really going on, that we can develop targeted interventions and drugs," said Danny Jonigk, a co-author of the study from Medical University Hannover in Germany.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: Hotelier's son held for sexually abusing dyslexic girl

A 30-year-old son of a Panaji- based hotelier has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl with special needs, police said on Sunday. The accused is identified as Varun Nayyar, an official said.The accused allegedly took the 13-ye...

BJP to fight Bengal elections without projecting CM face: Vijayvargiya

The BJP will not project any chief ministerial candidate for West Bengal Assembly polls and bank on Prime Minister Narendra Modis development plank to fight against the TMC, the partys Bengal minder, Kailash Vijayvargiya, said. The saffron ...

Karnataka govt Medical Officer's Association withdraws strike

Government doctors in Karnataka on Sunday decided to withdraw the proposed strike from August 24 to protest the suicide of their colleague due to alleged COVID-19 work pressure recently, following an assurance by Chief Minister B S Yediyura...

Iran: UN nuclear chief's visit to Tehran no link to US push

Iran said Sunday that an upcoming visit this week by the head of the UNs atomic watchdog agency to Tehran has nothing to do with a US push to impose so-called snapback sanctions on Iran. The Trump administration last week dismissed near-uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020