Drop in Covid-19 positive AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik's oxygen levels, says Goa CM
Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Naik's, who is in hospital here after testing positive for Covid-19, has suffered dip in his oxygen saturation levels, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 24-08-2020 18:15 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 18:15 IST
Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Naik's, who is in hospital here after testing positive for Covid-19, has suffered dip in his oxygen saturation levels, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday. A team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi is arriving to examine, him and decide on whether to shift Naik to the national capital for further treatment, the chief minister added.
Naik, who had on August 12 announced his Covid-19 positive status had been admitted to a private hospital here for around the last two weeks. "The parameters will be reviewed in the presence of a team of doctors from Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)," Sawant told ANI.
The Goa CM further said: "Bringing down deaths due to comorbidity is one of the key priorities of the Goa government when it comes to COVID management." He also said that there were no complaints of overcharging by private hospitals in Goa and said that a meeting would be called to discuss the control of prices charged at the hospitals. (ANI)
