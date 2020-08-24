Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN cautions that virus plasma treatment still experimental

The World Health Organisation on Monday cautioned that using blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors to treat other patients is still considered an experimental therapy, voicing the concern as a US boost for the treatment has many scientists afraid formal studies will be derailed.

PTI | London | Updated: 25-08-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 23:44 IST
UN cautions that virus plasma treatment still experimental
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The World Health Organisation on Monday cautioned that using blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors to treat other patients is still considered an experimental therapy, voicing the concern as a US boost for the treatment has many scientists afraid formal studies will be derailed. On Sunday, the US Food and Drug Administration authorised what's called "emergency use" of the treatment under its special powers to speed the availability of promising experimental drugs during a public health crisis. The action isn't the same as approving plasma as safe and effective, and numerous rigorous studies are underway to find out if it really works.

So far, "The results are not conclusive," WHO's chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan said during a press briefing. "At the moment, it's still very low-quality evidence." Convalescent plasma is a century-old treatment that was used to fight off flu and measles outbreaks in the days before vaccines, and was tried more recently during the Ebola outbreak. When the body encounters a new germ, it makes proteins called antibodies that are specially targeted to fight the infection. The antibodies float in plasma — the yellowish, liquid part of blood — which is collected from COVID-19 survivors and given to patients infected with coronavirus. Swaminathan said WHO considered plasma therapy to be experimental and that it should continue to be evaluated. She said the treatment is difficult to standardize: Plasma must be collected individually, and people produce different levels of antibodies.

"Of course, countries can do an emergency listing if they feel the benefits outweigh the risks," she said. "But that's usually done when you're waiting for the more definitive evidence." In a letter describing the FDA's emergency action, the agency's chief scientist said the treatment "should not be considered a new standard of care" for coronavirus infections, and that more data from studies will be available in the coming months. But already, so many COVID-19 patients have requested plasma rather than agreeing to be part of a research study that many scientists fear they won't get a clear answer on whether the treatment really works -- and if it does, how and when it should be used for the best outcomes.

Martin Landray, of the University of Oxford said that while the therapy offers "huge promise," there was still no proof it works. "There is a huge gap between theory and proven benefit," he said in a statement.

If just a few thousand patients took part in the research "we would have the answer," said Landray, who is conducting a plasma study in the UK. "If effective, convalescent plasma could be rapidly used worldwide. If not, it could be abandoned," Stephen Griffin, an associate professor of medicine at the University of Leeds, said there was still considerable uncertainty about the immune system's response to COVID-19, making any potential use of convalescent plasma challenging. The FDA's action was announced during a Sunday press briefing by US President Donald Trump, who called it a "breakthrough." "It appears that the lessons from hydroxychloroquine have not been learned," Griffin said, referring to the malaria drug touted by Trump and others as a potential treatment for the coronavirus.

The FDA also granted hydroxychloroquine an emergency authorisation before suspending it months later after several trials showed the drug didn't work against COVID-19 and raised the risk of heart, kidney, liver and other problems.

TRENDING

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

Moto G9 price, key specs leaked hours ahead of official launch

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

One model community health center to be set up in every assembly constituency: Raj CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Monday said one model community health center CHC will be set up in each assembly constituency of the state so that there is no dearth of medical facilities during the coronavirus pandemic. He asked th...

German hospital: Poisoning signs found in Russian dissident

Tests conducted on Russian dissident Alexei Navalny at a German hospital indicate that he was poisoned, but doctors said on Monday that he was being treated with an antidote and his life was not in immediate danger. The Charite hospital sai...

Brazil priest under investigation over accusations pilgrim donations were misused

A popular priest is being investigated by prosecutors over accusations he diverted donations at Brazils third largest pilgrimage site into real estate investments, including a ranch and a luxury beach house, authorities said. The Roman Cath...

IAEA chief in Tehran, seeks access to Iranian nuclear sites

The U.N. nuclear watchdogs chief Rafael Grossi arrived in Iran on Monday, Iranian state TV reported, as he seeks access for inspectors to two suspected former atomic sites after a months-long standoff between Tehran and the body. Tehran sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020