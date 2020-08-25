Left Menu
Shripad Naik on non-invasive ventilator; AIIMS team reaches Goa

Meanwhile, a joint team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Command Hospital, Delhi, has decided against shifting the North Goa MP to the national capital. The team came down to Goa on Monday night to examine Naik, who has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital near Panaji since he tested positive for coronavirus on August 12.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-08-2020 00:16 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 00:07 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The health condition of Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, undergoing treatment for COVID- 19, fluctuated from "really bad" to stable during Monday but he is stable now, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said. Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Dean Dr Shivanand Bandekar said the oxygen saturation levels of Naik had dropped in the morning, following which he was shifted on a non-invasive ventilator.

"His condition is stable now," he added. Meanwhile, a joint team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Command Hospital, Delhi, has decided against shifting the North Goa MP to the national capital.

The team came down to Goa on Monday night to examine Naik, who has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital near Panaji since he tested positive for coronavirus on August 12. "Naik's health is stable and doctors feel that, at this juncture, there is no need to shift him to Delhi for further treatment. The team of doctors from the AIIMS and Command Hospital would review Naik's health condition on Tuesday," he said.

The chief minister said doctors are satisfied with the treatment being given to Naik at the private hospital. "Naik's condition was really bad in the early hours on Monday after which I called up Union Health Minister Harshvardhan urging him to send the team of experts from AIIMS, New Delhi.

"During the day I spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also our party President J P Nadda informing them about the health condition of Naik," Sawant told reporters. He said all the health parameters of Naik are currently stable, "but the infection in his lungs has increased compared to the last time".

Sawant also informed that the COVID-19 test conducted on Naik came positive on Monday. "The test will be repeated on Tuesday," he added.

