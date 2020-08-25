Left Menu
Health News Roundup: First COVID reinfection case reported; Gaza reports first COVID cases outside quarantine areas and more

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Aug. 23 versus its previous report released on Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-08-2020 02:36 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

First COVID-19 reinfection case reported; low oxygen levels linked to widening blood vessels in lungs

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Hong Kong man has first documented COVID-19 reinfection.

Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown

Gaza reported its first cases of COVID-19 in the general population on Monday, as authorities confirmed four infections at a refugee camp and security forces declared a full lockdown for 48 hours. The four cases were from a single family, according to a government statement.

WHO cautious on COVID-19 plasma as U.S. issues emergency authorization

The World Health Organization on Monday was cautious about endorsing the use of recovered COVID-19 patients' plasma to treat those who are ill, saying evidence it works remains "low quality" even as the United States issued emergency authorization for such therapies. So-called convalescent plasma, which has long been used to treat diseases, has emerged as the latest political flashpoint in the race to find therapies for COVID-19.

U.S. CDC reports 176,223 deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday said the number of deaths due to the coronavirus had risen by 572 to 176,223 and reported 5,682,491 cases, an increase of 38,679 from its previous count. The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Aug. 23 versus its previous report released on Sunday. (https://bit.ly/2DT7ymp)

WHO says 172 countries engaging with global COVID-19 vaccine plan

Some 172 countries are engaging with the COVAX facility designed to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines, the World Health Organization said on Monday, but more funding is needed and countries need now to make binding commitments. Countries wishing to be part of the global COVAX plan have until Aug. 31 to submit expressions of interest, WHO officials said, with confirmation of intention to join due by Sept. 18, and initial payments due by Oct. 9.

New U.S. COVID-19 cases drop for fifth week in a row, deaths decline

The number of new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the United States fell 17% last week, the fifth straight week of declines, according to a Reuters tally of state and county reports. Nearly 1,000 people a day continue to die from COVID-19, though last week's total of more than 6,700 deaths was down 9% from the previous seven days.

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now:

Plasma treatment authorized Novavax starts enrollment for phase two of COVID-19 vaccine trial

Novavax Inc said on Monday it has begun enrolling volunteers for the second phase of an ongoing clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, with interim data expected in the fourth quarter of 2020. In the new phase, the age range has been expanded, with adults between 60 and 84 years accounting for nearly 50% of the trial's population.

EPA approves a virus-killing coating for American Airlines, studies use by schools

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Monday it has granted emergency approval for American Airlines to use a disinfectant against the coronavirus on certain surfaces that lasts for up to seven days and is studying whether it could be effective in places like schools. EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said at a news briefing that SurfaceWise2, made by Allied BioScience Inc, is the first long-lasting product approved by the agency to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Moderna, EU conclude advanced talks to supply COVID-19 vaccine candidate

Moderna Inc said on Monday it has concluded advanced talks with the European Union to supply 80 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is currently in late-stage testing. The potential agreement provides for an option for member states to buy an additional 80 million doses of mRNA-1273 for a total of up to 160 million doses, the company said, without disclosing the financial terms of the pact.

