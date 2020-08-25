Correctional Services records 91.18% COVID-19 recovery rate

The Department of Correctional Services has recorded a 91.18% COVID-19 recovery rate for officials and inmates.

A total of 6 476 officials and inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5 905 of those have recovered which translates to a recovery rate of 91.18%.

As of Monday, the department had 466 (7.20%) active cases comprising of 129 inmates and 337 officials.

According to the latest statistics from the Department of Health, South Africa has a cumulative 611 450 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1 677 new cases identified.

The total number of deaths is at 13 159 and recoveries stand at 516 494.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)