Correctional Services records 91.18% COVID-19 recovery rate

A total of 6 476 officials and inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5 905 of those have recovered which translates to a recovery rate of 91.18%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 25-08-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 15:12 IST
According to the latest statistics from the Department of Health, South Africa has a cumulative 611 450 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1 677 new cases identified. Image Credit: ANI

The Department of Correctional Services has recorded a 91.18% COVID-19 recovery rate for officials and inmates.

As of Monday, the department had 466 (7.20%) active cases comprising of 129 inmates and 337 officials.

According to the latest statistics from the Department of Health, South Africa has a cumulative 611 450 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1 677 new cases identified.

The total number of deaths is at 13 159 and recoveries stand at 516 494.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

