Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Scientists decode how severe viral infection causes immune system 'exhaustion'

In the research, the scientists also identified several new mediators of immune exhaustion that maybe targeted in new therapies. "This is an exciting finding, particularly in the context of COVID-19 as one of the big questions is why some people get severely sick, while others experience mild disease," said study co-author Daniel Utzschneider from the University of Melbourne.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 25-08-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 15:32 IST
COVID-19: Scientists decode how severe viral infection causes immune system 'exhaustion'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Scientists have identified mechanisms behind the deterioration of the immune system in response to severe viral infections, an advance that may lead to the development of novel therapeutics for diseases like COVID-19. The study, published in the journal Nature Immunology, noted that severe viral infections cause impairments to some components of the immune system such as the T cells in a process called immune 'exhaustion'.

According to the researchers, including those from the University of Melbourne in Australia, this process has also been reported in patients with severe COVID-19. They said overcoming immune exhaustion is a major goal for the development of new therapies for severe viral infections.

While earlier studies had shown that during severe infections, T cells lost their function slowly, and over long periods of time, the current study found that they can be impaired within just a few days. In the research, the scientists also identified several new mediators of immune exhaustion that maybe targeted in new therapies.

"This is an exciting finding, particularly in the context of COVID-19 as one of the big questions is why some people get severely sick, while others experience mild disease," said study co-author Daniel Utzschneider from the University of Melbourne. "We looked at both mild and overwhelming Lymphocytic Choriomeningitis Virus infections in mice, which serves as a model for severe viral infections in humans, early after onset of disease, and identified striking differences at the molecular and functional level," Utzschneider said.

The researchers demonstrated that in response to overwhelming infections that are difficult to eliminate and may become chronic, T cells down-regulate their function within days. However, they said the T cells responding to a weaker infection remained highly functional. "These findings are extremely exciting. Our data show that T cells could be manipulated during early stages of severe viral infection to improve their activity," said Axel Kallies, another co-author of the study from the University of Melbourne.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NIA files chargesheet in 2019 Pulwama terror attack case

The National Investigation Agency NIA filed a chargesheet on Tuesday in a special court here against 19 people including Masood Azhar, the chief of banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed, for planning and carrying out a deadly suicide attack ...

APEDA engaged with states for implementation of agri export policy

The Commerce Ministrys arm APEDA is engaged with state governments for the implementation of agri export policy and several states, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala have finalised the action plan for the same, an official sta...

Maharashtra: Mahad building collapse death toll rises to 8 with recovery of 7 bodies on Tuesday, say police.

Maharashtra Mahad building collapse death toll rises to 8 with recovery of 7 bodies on Tuesday, say police....

Sterling rises, shrugs off unexpected weaker August sales data

Sterling rose on Tuesday as the dollar slipped and investors shrugged off an unexpected drop in Britains monthly retail sales data. The dollar fell after investors returned to riskier currencies as a successful phone call between top trade ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020